Man charged over car house crash in York
- 8 March 2018
A man has been charged after a car crashed into a house in York.
Three people were injured when a VW Golf crashed into a house on Rivelin Way, Clifton Moor, on 3 September 2017.
A 29-year-old man from York has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police said.
He also charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis. He is due before magistrates in York on 29 March.