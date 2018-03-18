Image caption The city has a population of about 200,000 people

York has been named "the best place to live in Britain", according to a newspaper guide.

The walled city topped The Sunday Times list due to its "perfect mix of heritage and hi-tech".

The newspaper described it as a "mini-metropolis with cool cafes, destination restaurants, innovative companies - plus the fastest internet in Britain".

Places were ranked on factors including jobs, schools, local shops and broadband speed.

Bermondsey was named the best place to live in London, with Frome, Somerset, coming top in the South West.

Image copyright Oli Scarff/Stringer Image caption The National Railway Museum attracts thousands of people to the city each year

House prices in York have risen 6.3% in a year, according to the guide, to an average of £301,320.

The city, split by the River Ouse, is best-known for its 800-year-old minster and The Shambles, a picturesque cobbled lane dating from the Middle Ages.

Ian Gillies, leader of City of York Council, said he was "dead chuffed with the fantastic accolade".

"We've one of the best cathedrals in the world, one of the best racecourses, the best railway museum, so why can't we shout about it and be proud," he said.

"This is great for tourism and for business. We now need to sustain what we have and build on it; we can't let it go to our heads."

Image copyright Ian Forsyth/Stringer Image caption Clifford's Tower is one of several famous sites dotting the city's skyline

Helen Davies, editor of Sunday Times Home, said: "Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you'll ever make.

"We're championing York this year in honour of its bold approach to bringing the historic city into the 21st Century without losing any character or community spirit."

