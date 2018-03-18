Image copyright Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team, pictured during a previous rescue, were called out to assist during the Hardmoors 55

Thirty runners were treated for hypothermia in blizzard conditions during a 55-mile (88km) ultramarathon in North Yorkshire.

The Hardmoors 55, in which 300 people ran over the North York Moors and Cleveland Hills on Saturday, was halted due to extreme conditions.

Cleveland Mountain Rescue helped rescue a third of the competitors at Kildale from 20:00 GMT.

Several all-terrain vehicles were needed to carry out the rescue.

A spokesperson for the rescue team described the weather as "appalling wintery conditions".

"At times the visibility was zero in the swirling snow and the covered road hard to make out," they said.

"The ice under the snow on the road made road-holding entertaining to say the least."

According to its website, the Hardmoors 55 takes runners from Helmsley to Guisborough and contains over 2,000m (6,562 ft) of ascent.