A large crack has appeared on a cliff path above a row of chalets on the Yorkshire coast.

Owners of the seaside cottages, on Scarborough's South Cliff, have been advised not to enter while officials attempt to find out what caused the fissure.

It appeared after a retaining wall behind the row of chalets collapsed.

The owner of a beachfront cafe told the BBC she believed the path could take "at least six months" to repair

In a statement, Scarborough Borough Council said: "We have contacted all affected chalet owners to make them aware of the situation and if anyone wants any of their possessions removing from their chalets, we will arrange to do this for them safely."

The path leads from the base of the South Cliff to the Esplanade and provides access to chalets and to the Clock Cafe, which opened more than a century ago.

Jackie Link, who runs the cafe, said the cracks are around three to four feet deep in places.

"We have had the council down and we are going to struggle but we are staying open," she said.

"There is no way we can get our stock up to the cafe failing carrying it up the steps."

Mrs Link said the council was looking at access options for her business but said the view was that the path up to the cafe would be closed for at least six months.

"The path is sat on the roof [of the chalets], to get access to this path these chalets are going to have to come down. That is visible for anyone to see but I haven't had anyone say that to me."