Stolen Co-Op cash machine wedged under car in Ingleton

  • 23 March 2018
ATM wedged beneath parked car Image copyright Sarah Louise Ellwod
Image caption Thieves struck at the Co-op store in Ingleton at about 04:40 GMT

A gang of thieves who dragged a cash machine from the front of a supermarket were forced to flee empty-handed after it got stuck under a parked car.

Raiders struck at the Co-op store, in Ingleton, tearing the free-standing ATM out of the shop with a Ford Ranger.

But, when the machine became wedged under a nearby car, the thieves escaped in another vehicle.

Appealing for witnesses, North Yorkshire Police said the gang struck at about 04:40 GMT.

Image copyright Sarah Louise Ellwood
Image caption North Yorkshire Police said the raiders had fled empty handed after the ATM became wedged under a parked car
Image copyright Sarah Louise Ellwood

A police spokesman said: "On arrival [officers] found an abandoned Ford Ranger, with a cash machine tied to it.

"It is believed the cash machine had been dragged out of the store, before becoming wedged under a parked car. The suspects had made off in another vehicle.

"The vehicle and the cash machine have been recovered for forensic examination, and enquiries are ongoing."

Image copyright Thomas Beresford
Image caption The cash machine was found tied to a Ford Ranger police say was used to drag it from the shop

