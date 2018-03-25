A total of 246 piglets and sows have died in a barn blaze in North Yorkshire.

The county's fire service was called to a farm in Normanby, near Pickering, at 12:30 GMT on Saturday.

Crews managed to save 20 piglets and two sows.

About 20 firefighters tackled the blaze, which is believed to have started due to an electrical fault, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews from Kirkbymoorside, Pickering, Helmsley and Malton were sent to the scene and it took nearly six hours to control the flames.

The building has been completely destroyed.