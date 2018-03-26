Image caption Council work to resurface the road had only been completed a week before the damage was caused

A driver who caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a road by performing wheel spins has received a seven-month suspended jail sentence.

Anthony Hopcraft, 24, of Maple Drive, Scarborough, caused damage which cost £50,000 to repair to Royal Albert Drive in October.

The road in Scarborough was damaged during a weekend car meet-up.

Hopcraft pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and damaging property at York Crown Court.

He was also banned from driving for two years, ordered to take an extended re-test, told to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and fined £750.

Image copyright Google Image caption Royal Albert Drive runs along Scarborough's scenic North Bay

The damage to the road, which runs along the resort's North Bay, came a week after North Yorkshire County Council had resurfaced the road as part of £600,000 of improvements.

Emergency repair work had to rectify the damage caused by the wheel spins that had shredded part of the road's surface.