A driver and BMW thought to have been involved in a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries have been traced.

A car collided with a parked taxi and a man in his 60s who was stood near the taxi bay on Market Place East, Ripon, at about 01:15 BST on Sunday.

The driver failed to stop and police appealed for help in finding the car.

Police said a vehicle had been seized for forensic examination and the driver was due to be interviewed.

The man who was struck sustained serious head and facial injuries and was taken to Harrogate District Hospital for treatment.

Traffic Constable David Minto said of the people of Ripon: "We have been hugely impressed by their collective efforts.

"We do ask however that people refrain from posting further details on social media in relation to this incident.

"The investigation is still ongoing and could be adversely affected by any comments and speculation."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.