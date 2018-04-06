Fire crews are working to free a workman who is trapped in a trench that collapsed in North Yorkshire.

The fire service said he had become stuck under clay and tarmac. Two ambulances, an air ambulance and hazard response team are at the scene.

The man was reported to have become trapped in the hole in a road on Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate, just before 09:00 BST.

A spokesperson said agencies were working to together to free the man.