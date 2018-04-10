Image caption Tom Clark had volunteered with the RNLI for more than 30 years

The voluntary coxswain of a lifeboat crew has been dismissed for undertaking a training exercise without permission.

Tom Clark had been with the RNLI for more than 30 years, becoming coxswain in 2002. He was appointed an MBE for services to the RNLI in 2016.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said the coxswain of the Scarborough lifeboat station had been "permanently stood down".

Mr Clark has been approached for comment by the BBC.

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

A spokeswoman for the RNLI said: "An internal investigation has recently been concluded into an incident at Scarborough lifeboat station and, as a result, the volunteer coxswain involved has been permanently stood down."

It follows "an unauthorised all weather lifeboat training exercise led by the coxswain".

She added: "It is not acceptable to take out the lifeboat under these circumstances, without proper permissions, and subsequent evidence during the investigation contributed to the decision to stand him down.

"As an emergency service, the RNLI expects its crew members to behave professionally - not just in terms of maritime expertise, but also in behaviour and respect for others - and to carry out their role with due care and diligence at all times."

She said the decision would not impact on operations in Scarborough.