Image copyright PA Image caption Beth Wallace had admitted fraud at an earlier hearing

A former care worker who admitted stealing up to £12,000 from vulnerable care home residents has been jailed.

Beth Wallace, 55, had pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to five counts of fraud by abuse of position in February.

She committed the offences between July 2016 and February 2017 while working as a care supervisor at a residential home in Arbor Close, York.

Wallace, of Melton Road, Waltham on the Wolds, Leicestershire, was jailed for 12 months.

Steve Roberts, regional operations manager at the learning disability charity Mencap which runs the home, said it had put additional safeguards in place to protect residents' finances and all stolen monies had been returned.

"We thoroughly condemn those who seek to abuse or exploit people with a learning disability," he added.