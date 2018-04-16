Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Mr Jones joined North Yorkshire Police from the Police Service of Northern Ireland

A Chief Constable who chased down a suspect minutes after starting his new role five years ago is retiring.

North Yorkshire Police's Dave Jones has almost 32 years of policing experience and said it was "time to hand over the baton to a new leader".

His time in the post got off to a fast start in 2013 when he chased a suspect just an hour after starting the job.

Deputy Chief Constable Lisa Winward, will assume temporary command until a permanent replacement is recruited.

Mr Jones, who has also served with Greater Manchester Police and the Police Service Northern Ireland, is to stand down with immediate effect.

Announcing his retirement, he said: "This seemed like the right time for me to hand over the baton to a new leader, who can take the service on this new stage of the journey.

"I'd like to pay tribute to my family for the fantastic support they have given me over the years.

"I'd also like to pay tribute to my colleagues at North Yorkshire Police, and the wider service for their dedication and commitment to keeping people safe."

'Formidable leader'

North Yorkshire Police said Mr Jones was the first officer in England to be appointed to a Chief Constable role from the position of Assistant Chief Constable.

In 2016 he took temporary charge of South Yorkshire Police for seven months after David Crompton was forced to resign following the Hillsborough inquest verdicts.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, said: "He promised to be a formidable leader, and he has absolutely lived up to that promise."