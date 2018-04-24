Image copyright PaulineE/Geograph Image caption The club holds swimming classes at Derwent Pool near Malton in North Yorkshire

A naturist swimming club whose adverts said children could take part in swims is being investigated by a council.

Ryedale Naturist Club, which holds twice-monthly swims at Derwent Pool in Norton, said children could attend if accompanied "by a parent or guardian".

A statement released on behalf of the club, which has since removed the website post, said accompanied children "are safe attending a naturist swim".

Ryedale District Council said "an urgent review" would be held.

Read more stories in North Yorkshire

The club website states its events are a "safe and friendly environment" and swims were similar to those at any other council-run pool "except we don't use swimwear".

It said there were no official naturist beaches in Yorkshire "so your best chance of a relaxed naked swim is with us".

Andrew Calow, chair of British Naturism for Yorkshire and the East Midlands, said naturism was a "family activity enjoyed by people all over the world".

"Children are safe attending a naturist swim with their parents, they attend as part of a family unit," he said.

"The club has two child protection officers who have done the course recommended by the pool managers."

A spokesman for the council said the review would be completed before the club's next scheduled swim in May.

He said: "While there is nothing wrong in the naturist club hiring the pool, it must be done in a way that does not give rise to any risk to children, as would be the case for any club hiring the facility.

"I have asked that an urgent review takes place to ascertain the facts in relation to this matter, and if there is deemed to be any risk to the welfare of children, the council will not hesitate to take immediate action."