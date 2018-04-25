Image copyright Stephen Craven Image caption The brewer, which has about 200 pubs, is based in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire

Brewer and pub chain operator Samuel Smith is facing legal action after it was accused of failing to provide pension information to regulators.

The group and its chairman have been called to Brighton Magistrates' Court by The Pensions Regulator for allegedly not handing over financial details.

Without the documents, the watchdog said, it can not assess funding levels of some of the firm's pension schemes.

Samuel Smith did not respond to a request for comment.

The company, based in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, and chairman Humphrey Smith will both face a charge of neglecting or refusing to provide information and documents without a reasonable excuse under the Pensions Act 2004.

Failing to provide financial information requested by the regulator is a criminal offence, punishable by an unlimited fine.

The company, which has about 200 pubs, and Mr Smith have been summonsed to appear in court on 15 May.