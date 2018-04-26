Image copyright Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority Image caption The masts will be built in remote areas to improve coverage

Plans to build new phone masts in some of the remotest parts of the Yorkshire Dales to improve communications for the emergency services have been approved.

The Yorkshire Dales park authority approved the Home Office applications as part of a new emergency network.

It said the masts, located near Widdale, Arkengarthdale and on Malham Moor, will also be capable of carrying an EE antenna.

Two further applications are being considered.

Head of development at the authority, Richard Graham, said the masts were "essential infrastructure".

They will also be capable of bringing coverage for mobile phone customers in areas which are currently "not spots", he said.

"The key point is that all the masts will be capable of doing the job for the emergency services and carrying a commercial service for EE customers - if EE choose to make that investment," he added.

The authority is considering two further applications from the Home Office for Birkdale Common and Gunnerside.

EE has been contracted to build the masts.