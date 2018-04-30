Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The car ended up in the front room of the house

A driver who crashed his car into a house has been jailed for five years.

James Sparham, 29, drove his Volkswagen Golf into the house in Rawcliffe, York, in September.

A man who was sitting on a sofa in the house received life-changing lower limb injuries.

Sparham, of Geldof Road in Huntington, York, pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one of criminal damage.

The car burst into flames after smashing into the front room where a man in his 50s was sitting on the sofa.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said he suffered lower limb injuries but his wife and younger child managed to escape uninjured.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption James Sparham was also given a seven and a half year driving ban

Image copyright North YOrkshire Police Image caption Police found no evidence Sparham had tried to avoid the car smashing into the property

Sparham's two passengers, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s, were also injured.

North Yorkshire Police said witnesses had heard "screeching" and then saw the car being driven in a dangerous manner before the crash.

The collision was recreated in order to examine whether there had been any faults with the car or Sparham had taken action to avoid the crash.

Experts concluded the car was in good order and no evasive action had been taken.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The car left the road and drove straight into the house in York

Det Sgt Jeremy Bartley said: "The choices Sparham made that night have had a catastrophic impact on innocent people.

"The damage he did was not just to a family's home, but also to their health and their wellbeing - damage which continues to this day."

He said the complex investigation showed the crash was entirely avoidable and was an "act of stupidity that had dire consequences".

Sparham was also given a seven and a half year driving ban and will have have to sit an extended driving test.