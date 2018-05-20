Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Passengers can access remote parts of the national park on the Moorsbus without using a car

A bus service organised by volunteers to provide access to the North York Moors begins to operate on Sunday.

The Moorsbus runs from a number of centres allowing people to access the towns and villages without using a car.

Organisers said there was a £9 all-day rover ticket allowing travel anywhere on the Moorsbus network.

Director Bill Breakell said: "The aim of Moorsbus is to help people - locals or visitors - to get to and from the area without the need for a car."

He said that last year it was estimated that Moorsbus passengers put more than £100,000 into local businesses, often smaller and more remote ones.

'Double benefits'

He added "Workers and volunteers at these businesses and attractions were also able to use the bus to get to work, making double benefits for local society."

Moorsbus runs direct services from Darlington, Stockton, Middlesbrough, Saltburn, Redcar, Guisborough, Easingwold, Thirsk, Northallerton, Stokesley, Kirkbymoorside, Helmsley, Pickering, Malton and York.

It connects with many rail stations, as well as with other bus services.

The services will operate until 30 September.