A "stolen" golf buggy was stopped after it was spotted at a McDonald's drive-thru.

The vehicle was seen at about 03:45 BST at the fast food giant's branch in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the site, a short distance from the local golf club, on suspicion of theft and driving while unfit through drink, police said.

In a Facebook post, North Yorkshire Police quipped it was the "most unusual job of the night" but officers managed to "avoid a high-speed pursuit."

They added: "A few interesting questions for him to answer in interview".

'Hole in one'

The post drew a number of responses, with many making light of the episode.

One poster replied: "Hope he enjoyed his tee!", while another joked: "It's a hole in one is this one".

"While this is undeniably funny, they also could have caused a very serious accident", said one Facebook user, who thanked the police for intervening.

The McDonald's outlet on Leyburn Road is a short distance away from Catterick Golf Club.

