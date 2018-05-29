Image copyright Google Image caption The Minster School in York is a fee-paying, day preparatory school

Three members of staff have been suspended following the discovery of three "unsecured air rifles" at the Minster School in York.

The Chapter of York, the school's governing body, said the staff would be suspended pending a full investigation.

"No child was at risk and no child has been harmed by this situation," it said a statement.

The North Yorkshire school is a fee-paying, day preparatory school for 180 children aged between three and 13.

"The priority in the coming weeks will be to ensure continuity of education and care for the children," the Chapter of York added.

The school campus is close to York Minster on Deansgate and was originally founded for the education of choristers.

Its choristers, who still lead worship at the minster, currently number about 40 children.