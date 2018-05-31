Image caption A "minor mechanical issue" stopped a ride in Flamingo Land

About 20 riders became stuck on a rollercoaster at a North Yorkshire theme park when it stopped.

The Kumali rollercoaster at Flamingo Land near Malton, had suffered "a minor mechanical issue", the park said.

The theme park said the ride "stopped a short distance up the initial ascent, in accordance with its safety systems".

Customers are being safely rescued from the ride by "experienced engineers", it added.

The rollercoaster stopped at about 17:45 BST, according to witnesses.

Hundreds of people caught up in the terror attack at Manchester Arena were given free tickets to the theme park on Saturday.