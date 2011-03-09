Residents moved during north Belfast security alert
- 9 March 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Several people have been moved out of their homes following a security alert in north Belfast.
Army explosives experts were called to the area after the discovery of a suspicious object at Jamaica Road on Wednesday morning.
The Ardoyne Avenue/Ardoyne Walk area remains cordoned off.
Police said a number of homes have been evacuated.