A woman who was hit by a car in the Bogside area of Londonderry has died.

The accident happened close to the junction of Westland Street and Rossville Street, at about 1030 GMT on Saturday.

She was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them at Strand Road on 0845 600 8000.

SDLP MLA Pat Ramsey said he had known the victim for "many years".

"I grew up alongside her and her family, and I can say they are decent people and very good neighbours, " he said.

"Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the family, who have so tragically lost a loved one."