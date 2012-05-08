The firm which owns the Abbeycentre and a number of other shopping centres made a loss of £49m in 2011.

Abbey Centre Ltd would have delivered a profit of about £3m but had to write down the value of its properties by more than £50m.

The directors said given the "difficult market conditions", the performance had been satisfactory and they expected to continue trading profitably.

Almost all major property firms in Ireland have had to write down the value of their assets to recognise the impact of the property crash.

A further revaluation exercise by Abbey Centre Ltd means that its total recognised losses for the year were over £78m.

The firm's property assets are worth £225m compared to £318m in 2010. Its liabilities now outweigh its assets by £35m.

Its £267m of loans from Ulster Bank are now repayable on demand, but the directors said they did not believe the bank would take this step.

Interest payments on the loans are being met.

The directors added that banking facilities had been extended to August 2013.

Abbey Centre Ltd's subsidiaries include Blanca Developments which owns the Northcott centre in Newtownabbey, and Marshes Shopping Centre Ltd which owns the development of the same name in Dundalk.

Another subsidiary is Mearns Cross Shopping Centre Ltd which owns the Avenue Shopping Centre in the upmarket Glasgow suburb of Newton Mearns.

The main shareholders of the firm are understood to be Ken Cheevers, who owns the construction firm McLaughlin and Harvey, and John B McGuckian, the former chairman of UTV.

They are also understood to control Foyleside Ltd, a company which owns other shopping centres in Northern Ireland and England.