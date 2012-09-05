Image caption The callers tried to get bank details from customers

Land & Property Services, the agency responsible for collecting rates, is urging householders to be on their guard against bogus callers.

It comes after two incidents when callers tried to obtain bank details from householders on the pretext that they were due a refund on their rates.

The incidents happened in the Belfast and Lisburn areas in recent days.

The agency stressed that ratepayers should not give bank details to anyone who contacted them about refunds.

In a statement, it said: "At times, LPS may contact ratepayers either by phone or in person to discuss outstanding rates or to seek further information about a rate account.

"When LPS staff phone you, they will always confirm security information in relation to your rate account with you. "

The agency said on occasion it was necessary for its staff to call at customers' doors but they would carry identification, including their name and photograph.

"Householders should take care to examine the ID of persons calling at their door," said LPS.

"If in doubt, telephone the LPS helpline on 0300 200 7801 where staff will be able to confirm if the person is genuine."