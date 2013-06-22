Image caption The building is close to the Art College in Donegall Street

A property company wants to convert an office building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter into student accommodation.

The building, Mark Royal House on Donegall Street, is close to the Art College.

Progressive Property Investments Ltd has lodged a change of use planning application to convert the building into 45 ensuite single bedrooms.

It would also feature communal living and dining facilities and an external terrace with cycle parking.

The University of Ulster is about to embark on a massive expansion of its campus in the area.

It has received planning permission for a £250m development which will include three new buildings at Frederick Street/York Street, Donegall Street and Great Patrick Street.

When the new campus is in operation it will have about 11,290 full-time students and 1,280 staff.

Several development companies own land and buildings in the area and it was expected that some would seek to develop student accommodation.