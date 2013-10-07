Four arrests in west Belfast over M1 motorway alert

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The security alert caused long tailbacks during rush hour

Four men have been arrested by police following a hoax bomb alert on the M1 motorway on Monday morning.

The motorway was closed for a time between Belfast and Lisburn after a suspicious object was found on the Kennedy Way offslip.

Four men, two aged 26, one 25 and one 53, were arrested after being stopped in a car on the Andersonstown Road.

Police said the arrests were made by detectives investigating "dissident terrorist activity".