Four arrests in west Belfast over M1 motorway alert

Media captionThe security alert caused long tailbacks during rush hour

Four men have been arrested by police following a hoax bomb alert on the M1 motorway on Monday morning.

The motorway was closed for a time between Belfast and Lisburn after a suspicious object was found on the Kennedy Way offslip.

Four men, two aged 26, one 25 and one 53, were arrested after being stopped in a car on the Andersonstown Road.

Police said the arrests were made by detectives investigating "dissident terrorist activity".

