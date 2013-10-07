Four arrests in west Belfast over M1 motorway alert
- 7 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
Four men have been arrested by police following a hoax bomb alert on the M1 motorway on Monday morning.
The motorway was closed for a time between Belfast and Lisburn after a suspicious object was found on the Kennedy Way offslip.
Four men, two aged 26, one 25 and one 53, were arrested after being stopped in a car on the Andersonstown Road.
Police said the arrests were made by detectives investigating "dissident terrorist activity".