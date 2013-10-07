Andrew Robathan and Ivan Lewis appointed to NIO and shadow teams

Image caption Andrew Robathan served in the Coldstream Guards and SAS

There have been changes in the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) ministerial team and in the shadow cabinet.

Andrew Robathan has been appointed an NIO minister to replace Mike Penning.

Mr Penning has been moved to the Department of Work and Pensions in the government reshuffle.

Labour MP Ivan Lewis replaces Vernon Coaker as shadow NI secretary of state.

Mr Coaker is the new shadow defence secretary.

Mr Robathan, 62, has been the MP for South Leicestershire since 1992.

He served in the Coldstream Guards and SAS between 1974 and 1989, and briefly rejoined the Army in 1991 during the first Gulf War.

From 2010 he was the minister for Defence Personnel, Welfare and Veterans, and in 2012 he was appointed minister for the armed forces.

He also served as shadow minister for trade and industry from 2002 to 2005.

Image caption Ivan Lewis has been MP for Bury South since 1997

Mr Lewis, 46, has been the MP for Bury South since 1997 and had been the shadow secretary of state for international development.

During the last Labour government he held ministerial positions in five different departments.