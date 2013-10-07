Rory McIlroy sells his Northern Ireland home to Gary McCausland

Image caption Gary McCausland has bought Rory McIlroy's Northern Ireland home

The property developer, Gary McCausland, has emerged as the buyer of top golfer Rory McIlroy's former home in County Down.

The golfer sold Robinhall House earlier this year as he moved his base to Florida.

Mr McCausland said the house, which has extensive golf practice areas on its 14-acre grounds, was "an amazing place".

He said the golfing facilities made it unlike anything else in the world.

The asking price for the house at Moneyreagh was £2m, but it is understood that Mr McCausland paid less than that.

Mr McIlroy's new home is a £6.5m riverside mansion in Palm Beach.

It is believed that on trips back to Northern Ireland, he has used the practice grounds at his old house.

Last month, it emerged that London-based Mr McCausland had bought a Belfast city centre development site that was formerly owned by the failed Patton construction group.

Mr McCausland, who is originally from Dungannon, County Tyrone, is planning to develop an apartment scheme on the Dublin Road site.

He said it was his first significant investment in Belfast and that he was keen to do "plenty more" if the business environment was supportive.