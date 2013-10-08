Two arrests as police crack down on street drugs

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The PSNI put on display some of the drugs that have been seized during Operation Torus

Two people have been arrested in a drugs operation in County Antrim.

Police said they recovered suspected cannabis and suspected cocaine in raids on two houses in Antrim at the weekend.

The raids are part of a re-launched police initiative to crack down on street-level drug dealing.

Operation Torus, a Northern Ireland-wide initiative, aims to disrupt and arrest drug dealers involved in the sale and supply of drugs.

It combines police action against dealers on the ground and a media campaign which incorporates billboards, Facebook and washroom advertising.

Superintendent Michele Larmour told the BBC the crackdown was already having an impact on drug dealing.

"From 23 September when the operation commenced, we have made 309 arrests, conducted 1,000 searches and taken more than £300,000 worth of drugs off the streets of Northern Ireland," she said.

"We are targeting street-level drug dealing and organised crime gangs engaged in the dealing, importation and supply of drugs.

"We are proactively going after those people, conducting searches, making arrests and seizing drugs."