Man injured in west Belfast shooting
- 7 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
A man has been been shot in both legs in west Belfast.
The shooting happened on Monday night at about 20:20 BST at Iris Court off Springfield Avenue.
The man, thought to be about 30 years old, is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital where his condition has been described as stable.
There are no further details at present.