Mystery wedding photos found in Cookstown claimed

A mystery that had been stumping police in County Tyrone has been solved.

Police had launched an appeal after a wedding album was found on wasteland on Westland Road, in Cookstown two years ago.

It contains nine photographs of a wedding dating from the 1950s and 1960s.

After the police appeal issued through the media on Tuesday, a family member came forward on Wednesday to claim the photographs.

Police have said the family do not want any publicity, but were "very happy" to have the pictures returned.