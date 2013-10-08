Two men are charged with blackmail after south Belfast arrests
- 8 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
Two men have been charged with blackmail.
Police said a 42-year-old man and a 37-old-man were arrested following a PSNI operation in south Belfast at the weekend.
The younger man also faces a drugs charge.
There are no further details.