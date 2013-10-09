Teenager charged over Halloween rape in Belfast

Image caption The youth is charged with a rape that took place last Halloween near the former Maysfield Leisure Centre

A 17-year-old youth has been charged with rape.

He is charged with an attack that happened close to the former Maysfield Leisure Centre in Belfast on 31 October 2012.

At the time, it was reported that a 16-year-old girl had been raped near the building by two men who were dressed in Halloween costumes.

The youth is due to appear at Belfast Juvenile Court on 28 October.