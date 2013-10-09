North Belfast security alert 'an elaborate hoax'
- 9 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A security alert in north Belfast has ended.
A number of homes were evacuated after a suspicious object was discovered in the Silverstream Road area.
Army bomb disposal experts examined the object and declared it an elaborate hoax.
All roads in the area have now been reopened.