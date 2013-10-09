Man, 90, dies in fire in flat in Tempo, County Fermanagh

An elderly man has died after a fire in Tempo, County Fermanagh.

The fire was in a first floor flat on Main Street in the village and was reported just before 11:50 BST.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the flat and sadly found a 90-year-old male fatality in the hallway of the flat."

Two other people were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The NIFRS spokesperson added: "Fire crews dealt with a significant fire in the property.

"Both a man in his 60s, who tried to gain entry into the flat to help rescue the man, and a woman in the adjacent flat, were taken to hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Four fire appliances attended the scene.

Main Street has been reopened to traffic but the footpath is closed to pedestrians as investigations continue.

The dead man has not yet been officially named.

Sinn Féin MLA Phil Flanagan said: "This is a deeply tragic event and my thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased victim, who was very well known in the local area.

"The whole community is shocked by this incident and it will take some time for people to come to terms with the news that a man has lost his life."