Murder inquiry after man's body found in lake

Image caption The man's body was found in a lake in the park on Wednesday afternoon

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a man whose body was found in a lake in north Belfast.

The body was found by police in Alexandra Park, off the Antrim Road, shortly after 15:30 BST on Wednesday.

It is understood the man was in his 40s. A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine how he died.

The police are appealing for information and they want to hear from anyone who was in the park between 08:30 BST and 09:30 BST on Tuesday.

North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds said: "The entire community will share in the sense of shock at this appalling news.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased. I appeal for anyone who can assist the police investigation to pass on whatever information they have."

SDLP councillor Pat Convery, who chairs the north Belfast community safety partnership, said: "This is a very tragic event.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the man's family."