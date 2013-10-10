Security alert in Belfast 'a hoax'

Image caption A police officer at the scene of the alert on North Queen Street

Army bomb disposal experts called to examine a suspicious object in Rosebery Gardens in east Belfast, have said it was a hoax.

Earlier, an alert forced the evacuation of a number of houses in north Belfast.

It began after a suspicious object was discovered at North Queen Street. The road has now reopened. It is not known yet if it was a hoax.

A separate bomb alert in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, has also ended.

Army bomb disposal experts examined a suspicious object on the Shore Road and declared it to be "nothing untoward".