Four arrests in Antrim and Ballymena in money laundering probe

Four people have been arrested in County Antrim as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering and insurance fraud.

The four suspects - two men aged 21 and 34 and two women, both aged 26, - were arrested in Ballymena and Antrim.

Twenty-three people have now been arrested and questioned since May as part of the investigation.

Police said it is expected to continue for some time and that Thursday's arrests are linked to money laundering.

At this stage no-one has been charged.