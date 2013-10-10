US firm Terex creates 260 jobs in County Tyrone

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The firm manufactures equipment used in the construction, quarrying and mining industries

About 260 jobs are being created by a US global engineering firm in County Tyrone.

Terex manufactures equipment used in the construction, quarrying and mining industries and has factories in Dungannon and Omagh.

It is part of a £21.7m investment and the jobs will be created over the next four years.

The company plans to build new factory space, purchase new equipment and invest in research and development.

Invest NI has offered £2.6m of support. The new skilled jobs will contribute £5m a year in wages.

Terex acquired Powerscreen PLC, a Northern Ireland-based group of companies, in 1999.

Enterprise Minister Arlene Foster said: "Terex GB is one of Northern Ireland's top engineering companies and this decision to expand is a boost for Northern Ireland's vibrant materials handling sector.

"It also acknowledges the value which the Terex Corporation places on the skilled and educated workforce available here.

"As well as providing skilled employment opportunities in the local area there is also the potential that this investment will create further skilled jobs in the Terex manufacturing supply chain."

The jobs news follows the creation of 40 new jobs in Omagh by Telestack as part of a £3.1m expansion announced on Wednesday and comes as a major economic conference aiming to increase foreign investment in Northern Ireland gets under way.