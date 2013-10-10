Downpatrick attack: Woman threatened with gun and struck

A woman has been threatened at gunpoint and assaulted in Downpatrick, County Down.

It happened at about 04:00 BST on Tuesday outside the woman's home in Demesne Crescent and involved two masked men dressed in black.

One of them, who is believed to have been carrying a gun, threatened the woman, while the other hit her twice on the head.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

One of the men is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build, while the other was about 6ft tall and also of medium build.