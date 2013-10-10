Northern Ireland

Egyptian man arrested in Belfast faces fraud charges

An Egyptian man arrested in Belfast on suspicion of using a false identity to obtain money for asylum support and accommodation has appeared in court.

Magdy Ahmad Rashed Ahmad, 37, was arrested by Home Office investigators in west Belfast on Wednesday.

Mr Ahmad appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with identity and fraud offences.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again at the same court on 22 October.