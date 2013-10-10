Egyptian man arrested in Belfast faces fraud charges
- 10 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An Egyptian man arrested in Belfast on suspicion of using a false identity to obtain money for asylum support and accommodation has appeared in court.
Magdy Ahmad Rashed Ahmad, 37, was arrested by Home Office investigators in west Belfast on Wednesday.
Mr Ahmad appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with identity and fraud offences.
He was remanded in custody and will appear again at the same court on 22 October.