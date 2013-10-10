Sale of pubs 'secures jobs' in hospitality industry

A group of pubs in Northern Ireland that were in administration have a new owner.

The Apartment, the Kitchen Bar, Ryans, McHughs and The Parador in Belfast, Molly Brown's in Newtownards and Denvir's Hotel in Downpatrick are in a company called Kurkova Ltd.

Downey's from Londonderry have now bought the Kurkova pubs' portfolio.

The company, which was part of the Botanic Inns business, went into administration earlier this year.

Colin Neill from Pubs of Ulster said: "This news today means that lots of jobs are secured and the bars which were owned by Kurkova Ltd and were part of the Botanic Inns portfolio will continue to trade.

"These bars represent all that is good about our pubs industry, a top notch offer, contributing to the economy and giving visitors and tourists a quality experience.

"With the international investment conference now under way this is a great example of a local company, investing locally for the future and driving forward the hospitality industry, they are to be commended."