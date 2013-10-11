Barry McCrory: Police issue warning about Londonderry murder

Image caption The public are being advised not to approach 58-year-old Kieran McLaughlin

Police investigating the murder of Barry McCrory in Londonderry on Thursday have released the name of a man they want to speak to.

In an unusual move, officers have requested information on the whereabouts of 58-year-old Kieran McLaughlin.

Members of the public are being advised not to approach him.

Mr McCrory, who was 35, was shot dead at a flat in Shipquay Street on Thursday morning.

Gardaí in County Donegal have been assisting the PSNI's search operation.

Several hundred people, including the family of Barry McCrory, gathered at Guildhall Square on Friday to say "no to violence".

Political representatives and business leaders also attended the rally.

His partner was forced into another room during the gun attack, and has been left "highly traumatised".

Mr McLaughlin is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build with blue eyes and grey hair.

Police have also appealed for Mr McLaughlin to contact them.

On Thursday, detectives said they were keeping an open mind about the motive for the murder of Mr McCrory, but believe one man carried out the "horrific" attack.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Barry McCrory's family attended the rally including his mother Anne and father Danny

They said at this stage they were not linking his murder with that of Kevin Kearney in Belfast.

'Cowardly attack'

Detective Chief Insp Ian Harrison said: "This was a brutal execution of an individual. No person has a right to be judge, jury and executioner."

The police said the shooting happened between 10:20 BST and 10:30 BST. They believe the suspect was wearing dark clothes and carrying a rucksack.

Police have not revealed how many times Mr McCrory was shot.

SDLP Foyle MP Mark Durkan said: "I strongly condemn this despicable and cowardly attack.

"People in Derry utterly reject any such violence."