Northern Ireland

Body discovered on beach at Carnlough

Red Bay lifeboat
Image caption The Red Bay lifeboat crew was involved in the recovery operation

A body has been discovered on a beach in County Antrim.

Police said an investigation has begun following the find at Carnlough on Friday.

A lifeboat crew was involved in the operation to recover the body, which was found at about 16:00 BST.

It is thought the body had been washed ashore.