Body discovered on beach at Carnlough
- 11 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
A body has been discovered on a beach in County Antrim.
Police said an investigation has begun following the find at Carnlough on Friday.
A lifeboat crew was involved in the operation to recover the body, which was found at about 16:00 BST.
It is thought the body had been washed ashore.