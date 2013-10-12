Barry McCrory murder: Cross-border search ongoing

Image caption The police operation near Burnfoot ended in the early hours of Saturday

A cross-border search is continuing for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Londonderry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland wants to interview Kieran McLaughlin, 58, in connection with the killing of Barry McCrory.

Mr McCrory, 35, was shot dead at a flat in Shipquay Street on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a police operation in County Donegal believed to have been part of the investigation into the murder has now ended.

Armed officers had surrounded a property in Burnfoot, near the border with Londonderry, on Friday evening.

Image caption Police requested information about 58-year-old Kieran McLaughlin

However, nobody was found inside the house and no arrests were made.

Gardaí in County Donegal have been assisting the PSNI's search operation and said it ended at 04:00 BST on Saturday.

In an unusual move, officers requested information on the whereabouts of Mr McLaughlin.

Police re-issued an appeal on Saturday.

Det Ch Insp Ian Harrison said: "We are continuing to appeal to the public for their assistance in establishing the current whereabouts of 58-year-old Kieran McLaughlin.

"I can confirm there have been a number unconfirmed sightings of Mr McLaughlin in the Derry area, but it is imperative that future sightings of Kieran are reported to police immediately and reiterate to the public not to approach him, but to contact police on 999 if you think you know of his whereabouts.

"I would also emphasise to Kieran to contact police immediately as we are actively seeking to speak with you.

"It is our wish that this matter is resolved without further incident"