M1 motorway re-opens: Controlled explosion on suspect object
The police have re-opened the M1 between Lisburn, County Antrim, and Broadway in Belfast in both directions following a security alert.
The alert began after a suspicious object was found at Kennedy Way on Saturday morning.
Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion. It was later declared an elaborate hoax.
The disruption led to delays to some of Saturday's Danske Bank Premiership games.
Motorists also faced major disruption as a result of the alert.
There have been more than 12 security alerts in Northern Ireland in the past week.