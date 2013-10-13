Northern Ireland

M1 motorway re-opens: Controlled explosion on suspect object

Image caption The security alert led to the closure of part of the M1 motorway

The police have re-opened the M1 between Lisburn, County Antrim, and Broadway in Belfast in both directions following a security alert.

The alert began after a suspicious object was found at Kennedy Way on Saturday morning.

Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion. It was later declared an elaborate hoax.

The disruption led to delays to some of Saturday's Danske Bank Premiership games.

Motorists also faced major disruption as a result of the alert.

There have been more than 12 security alerts in Northern Ireland in the past week.