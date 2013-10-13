81-year-old tied up and assaulted in Antrim robbery

An 81-year-old man has been assaulted and tied up during a robbery at his home in Antrim.

At about 20:15 BST on Saturday, a man pushed his way into the house at Bleerick Drive and attacked the pensioner.

After tying him up, the intruder searched the house and left with the elderly man's wallet. The victim suffered injuries to his face.

Police want anyone with information to contact them.