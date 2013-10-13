Seamus O'Byrne murder suspect in extradition hearing

Image caption Seamus O'Byrne was shot in front of his partner outside their home in Tallaght

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court in Belfast on foot of an extradition warrant linked to a gangland-style murder in Dublin four years ago.

Gary Flynn was arrested in a car park in Ballymoney on Saturday afternoon.

He is wanted for questioning about the murder of Seamus O'Byrne, who was shot dead in Tallaght in March 2009.

A solicitor told the court Mr Flynn was contesting the extradition warrant. The case will be heard again on Friday when Mr Flynn is expected to apply for bail.

Mr O'Byrne, 27, was shot five times in front of his partner outside their home.

One man has been jailed for life for the killing.