Northern Ireland

Carrickfergus shop staff threatened in armed robbery

A masked robber armed with a knife threatened staff at a shop in Carrickfergus.

He went into the convenience store on Larne Road at about 08:00 BST on Sunday and forced a man working there to lie on the ground. He ran off with a small amount of money.

The man was wearing a balaclava, a boiler suit and white gloves.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.