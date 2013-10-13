Carrickfergus shop staff threatened in armed robbery
- 13 October 2013
A masked robber armed with a knife threatened staff at a shop in Carrickfergus.
He went into the convenience store on Larne Road at about 08:00 BST on Sunday and forced a man working there to lie on the ground. He ran off with a small amount of money.
The man was wearing a balaclava, a boiler suit and white gloves.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.