Kevin Kearney funeral held in Belfast

Image caption Kevin Kearney was 46 and a father of four

The funeral has taken place of a man was shot dead by dissident republicans in north Belfast last week.

The body of 46-year-old Kevin Kearney was found in a lake in Alexandra Park, off Antrim Road, on Wednesday afternoon.

The father-of-four from Dunmore Road had gone missing the previous day.

His funeral Mass took place at Holy Family Church on the Limestone Road and Mr Kearney was buried at Milltown cemetery.

Mr Kearney left his daughter off at school on Tuesday morning, returned home and took his dogs for a walk in Alexandra Park.

He was reported missing on Tuesday evening when he had not returned home.

The Irish News reported that it received a statement from a dissident republican group calling itself "the IRA" that claimed it killed Mr Kearney.

In July 2012, a new paramilitary group styling itself "the IRA" is believed to have been formed from an amalgamation of previously disparate dissident republican organisations.

Police described the killing as "callous and cold-blooded murder".